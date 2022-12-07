Bigg Boss 16: New Couple Alert! Here's Why Twitterati's Are Rooting For Archana Gautam and Ankit Gupta

Bigg Boss season 16 has by far seen several interesting changes. As daily dramas unfold, there are new revelations coming out each passing day. When it was announced that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta would be participating in the Colors tv reality show, fans were super excited to see the on-screen couple on their favourite show. Many were hoping that Ankit and Priyanka's friendship would take a different turn inside the BB house.

However, things have not been good between the two actors because of the fights and the game. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 has come full circle after Ankit Gupta became the house captain after winning the captaincy task. As Ankit is slowly emerging in the show, Archana Gautam has expressed her liking for him and also compared him to Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan from Fifty Shades of Grey.

Interestingly, netizens are now rooting for Archana Gautam and Ankit Gupta. A video of the two flirting in the kitchen is all over the internet, and social media users are sharing images of Ankit lifting Archana in his arms after the former suffered injuries during a task. But how did it all start? A few days ago, Archana and Priyanka were discussing Ankit when Archana revealed that Ankit reminds her of Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan.

Archana Gautam also said that she wants a man like Ankit in her life. And now, Archana and Ankit seem to have put a spell on their fans, and the Twitterati can't stop talking about them. One user wrote, "#AnkitGupta and #Archana's part was so fun from yesterday's episode. AG-AG banters. It clearly shows Ankit has a super fun side #biggboss16live." Another one tweeted, "No, but I'm still stuck on this. The way Ankit is seeing archana is so hot AG-AG fun are best. #AnkitGupta #AnkitIsTheBoss #PriyAnkit #BiggBoss16."

Check out the tweets below:-

Ankit Gupta has impressed everyone with his wit and charm. It is not only Archana but in a previous episode Tina Datta too was seen flirting with him and said he looks very handsome. Ankit even did SRK's signature open-arm pose for Tina.