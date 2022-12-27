Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Here’s When The Family Members Of Contestants Will Enter The BB House

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan's controversial reality show premiered on Colors TV in October this year and has received an amazing response from viewers since the beginning.

As the show has been performing really well on the TRP charts, makers recently extended it by four weeks. While the sixteenth season of Bigg Boss was originally slated to end in January, its grand finale is now going to take place on February 12.

As per the latest buzz, Bigg Boss 16 makers are finally planning for the family week. Yes, you read that right! As per the ongoing buzz, contestants will be seen reuniting with their families on the show in the next week.

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Isn't The REAL Name Of Udaariyaan Actress, She Changed It In 2019; Deets Here

FAMILY WEEK IN BIGG BOSS 16

According to The Khabri, the Twitter handle which shares all the updates related to Bigg Boss 16, the makers have invited family members to enter the show the during New Year celebration.

The tweet read, "Exclusive #BiggBoss16 Family members of #BiggBoss16 contestants have been invited to enter the house for NEW YEAR"

Take a look at the post below:

However, the official confirmation is still awaited. Hmm...the housemates will be seen ringing in 2023 with their loved ones. Well, nothing can be better than this. Don't you agree?

NOMINATED CONTESTANTS THIS WEEK

In last tnight's (December 26) episode, Bigg Boss introduced the task named BB Mandi in which the contestants had to pick up this week's ration. In exchange of food items, housemates nominated other contestants for eviction.

After the task, a total of eight contestants got nominated - Sreejita Thakare, Vikkas Manaktala, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, and Shalin Bhanot. Now, it'll be interesting to see who among them will bid adieu to the show this time.

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Becomes The New Captain Of Salman's Show For The Third Time

SHIV THAKARE IS THE NEW CAPTAIN

In tonight's (December 27) episode, a group of viewers will be seen enterting the Bigg Boss house to choose the new captain. Reportedly, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Abdu Rozik were chosen as this week's captaincy contenders. At last, according to reports, Shiv received the highest votes and became the captain for the third time.

Keep watching this space for more updates!