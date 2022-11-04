Bigg Boss 16: Makers Trolled Heavily For Its Tasks; Netizens Call It ‘Bakwaas Season’

The 16th season of Bigg Boss has been making headlines for various reasons. Many people appreciated that most contestants are giving unfiltered opinions on various matters and are focused on showing their real personalities. Netizens have already picked out their winners for this season and are voting profusely for them at the time of nominations. However, a major section of social media is disappointed with the season for the kind of tasks that are being carried out and is terming the season as one of the worst in the show's history.

Apart from the contestants, the greatest USP of the controversial reality show is the various tasks it hosts. In earlier seasons, one multi-day task would be assigned to the contestants to either decide the captain of the week or allot them money for a luxury budget. Fans would glue their eyes to the TV set to see the various twists and turns that would occur during the activity and see how the hidden personality trait of a contestant unravels.

In the latest season, the tasks last only one day and are divided into three things: bedroom assignment, ration distribution, and captaincy. However, netizens are losing interest in them as they feel that the activities are not hard or exciting enough to reveal the true personalities of the housemates. They think that the tasks are boring and are instead, stuck seeing fake love angles and the constant rant of chicken.

One Twitter user wrote, "Ye biggboss chal raha h ya chicken show?? NO interesting tasks....only chicken chicken chicken....wth??? Boring lag rha h....plz torture tasks luxury tasks do...season 11 me best tasks tha....Woh sab repeat kardo at least #BiggBiss16." Another netizen pleaded the makers to close their show saying, "Just dismantle this #BiggBoss16 season we are sick n tired of hearing only #Rashan #chicken rashan chicken #noentertainemnt @BIggBoss."

Though the show's popularity kept it in the top 5 TRP list for now, the audience will soon be losing interest if the makers don't do something soon as the contestants themselves won't be able to keep the audience engaged for long.

Meanwhile, in the last episode, the captaincy task was carried out. As per reports, Abdu Rozik has emerged as the new captain of the house. On the other hand, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer, and Archana Gautam are nominated this week. With the voting lines closed for the week, it will be interesting to see how the elimination process will take place, or if there will be an elimination at all.