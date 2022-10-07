Bigg Boss 16: Mandana Karimi Quits Bollywood In Protest For Sajid Khan’s Entry In The Bigg Boss House

Ever since Sajid Khan entered the Bigg Boss house, social media has been in an uproar. While some netizens feel that he should be allowed a second chance to show his personality, a majority of them are against him and feel that he should be thrown out of the house with immediate effect. Not only common people but even celebrities like Sona Mohapatra and Urfi Javed slammed the show for allowing the #MeToo accused director to participate. Actress Mandana Karimi took it up a notch and has decided to quit Bollywood completely.

At the time when the sexual assault allegation on Sajid Khan was surfacing, Mandana came out to share her experience. She said that Sajid met her during the filming of Hamshakals and asked her to remove her clothes. He promised her a role in the film if he 'likes what he sees.' Other actresses like Saloni Gaur and Aahana Kumra also shared similar experiences with the director.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Mandana reacted to Sajid's entry into Bigg Boss by saying that she isn't surprised that he is back in the spotlight. She claimed that people are more into their benefit than thinking about how it will affect the people and that is why the #MeToo movement isn't reaching anywhere in the country.

Karimi then added, "It makes me feel sad and is also the reason I haven't worked for the last seven months. I'm not working anymore and didn't go to any auditions. I don't wish to be involved with an industry where there is no respect for women."

Following her statement, Netizen's hate for Sajid grew exponentially, and are actively demanding Bigg Boss makes to remove him from the show. Some even went as far as declaring that they wouldn't watch the show unless Sajid is removed.

Do you think Sajid Khan should be given a chance to redeem himself? Let us know in the comments.