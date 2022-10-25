Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh Opens Up About Her Eviction; Says She Has Soft Corner For Gautam Vig

Manya Singh has become the latest contestant to bid adieu to the Bigg Boss 16 house. The former Miss India runner-up, who was eliminated from the show this past weekend after she received the least number of votes among the nominated contestants, has now opened up about her Bigg Boss journey.

She spoke about her eviction with India Forums and said, “Somewhere in my heart I knew I was going to be evicted. Reason being, the two other contestants who were nominated with me are very popular faces of the entertainment industry. They have played characters which people identify them with. As for me, I have not played any character, so it was obvious I would not receive as many votes as them.”

Manya then spoke about her liking for Gautam Vig whilst also addressing her beef with Soundarya Sharma. Singh was quoted as saying, “I know Soundarya from outside the show and I can tell this to you that whatever she is trying to portray in the show she is definitely faking it. They think that if they fake a love angle, they can go ahead in the game. Talking about Gautam, he is a very strong contender. I like Gautam as a friend and I do have a soft corner for him.”

She went on to add that she never wanted him to be emotionally hurt and this happens to be the reason why she confided with Nimrit about her feelings for Gautam. Manya further shared that somewhere she knew that if she went ahead to tell this to Gautam he could think that she was jealous of Soundarya.