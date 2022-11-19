Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Gets Punished After Violent Fight With Shalin Bhanot; Here’s All You Need To Know

Bigg Boss Called Tina, Shalin, & Stan In Confession Room

After the ugly showdown, Shalin asked Bigg Boss to intervene as Stan & Shiv tried physically attacking him during the fight. After several requests from Shalin, Bigg Boss called him, Tina, and Stan inside the confession room.

Tina - The Decision Maker

After explaining the whole incident, 'Bigg Boss' then asked Tina to decide who among Shalin and Stan are at fault. Tina also had the power to eject the contestant from the show who was more at fault. According to her, both of them were equally wrong and chose not to eject them.

Shalin’s Decision To Exit Voluntarily

Shalin was hurt by Tina's decision as he was adamant that MC Stan should be thrown out of the show. Since that didn't happen, he asked for a voluntarily exit.

MC Stan’s Punishment

While we still have to see if Shalin will walk out or not, the latest buzz suggests that MC Stan will be nominated for four consecutive weeks due to his violent behaviour. The Khabri handle on Twitter revealed the same, However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Keep watching this space for more updates!