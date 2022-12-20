Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Charges Towards Shalin Bhanot Post An Abusive Fight; Will He Be Punished Once Again?

Recommended Video

Bigg Boss 16 is synonymous with ugly fights and controversies and there are no second thoughts about it. The weekend on the popular reality show witnessed several heated arguments and recently the BB house got three new captains of the house in MC Stan, Sreejita De and Soundarya Sharma. The trio will be running the house together along with one captain getting a special right for a task which will be decided by the buzzer game. As the game is getting intense inside the house, Bigg Boss is set to witness another twist with an explosive round of nomination on Bigg Boss 16.

The nomination round featured the housemates targetting each other for nominating them for elimination. During the nomination task, MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot were seen getting into an abusive fight. This happened after the rapper nominated Tina Datta for elimination. Needless to say, Tina wasn't happy with Stan nominated her and taunted saying, "Mukhaute pehne huye hain jewellery ke piche (he's wearing masks behind all that jewellery)". To this, MC Stan replied saying, "Jewellery pe mat ja, tera gar big jayenga... (Don't talk about my jewellery, it is worth more than your house)". His response didn't go down well with Shalin who reiterated and MC Stan to stay in his limits.

The argument took an ugly turn as they started yelling at each other. While Shalin threatened Stan about hitting him, the latter warned him about his massive fan following watching the show and not letting him survive in the house for long. In fact, MC Stan was even seen charging towards Shalin to hit him after he lost his calm over the Naagin actor's statement.

To note, this is the second time MC Stan and Shalin got into an ugly fight. Earlier, when Stan had charged at Shalin to hit him during an argument, he was punished by Bigg Boss and was nominated for four weeks for elimination. We wonder if Shalin or MC Stan will be punished this time.

Meanwhile, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Ankit Gupta and Vikas Manaktala have been in a danger zone as they have been nominated for elimination this week. Who do you think will walk out of the Bigg Boss house this week? Let us know in the comment section below.