Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan, Sreejita De & Soundarya Become The New Captains Of BB House

Bigg Boss 16 has been one of the most entertaining reality shows on Indian television wherein each episode is coming up with a mindboggling twist for the audience and the housemates and leaves everyone glued to the screens. Recently, the makers introduced the concept of having three captains in the house which changed the equations in the house with Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma and Tina Datta ruling the house. Later, it was reported that Soundarya Sharma, Abdu Rozik and Vikas Manaktala become the contenders for the next captaincy. It was an intriguing task and there were speculations about who will become the next captain of the house.

However, much to everyone's shock, Abdu's sudden exit from the popular reality changed the game as it was Vikas and Soundarya competing for the captaincy. Soon, the two contenders got a unique task wherein they had to choose the next captain of the house. However, as the duo failed to reach a mutual conclusion, they were fired from captaincy even before becoming the captain of the house. This will leave the audience and the housemates in shock. And now, as per the recent updates, MC Stan, Sreejita De and Soundarya will become the new captains of the house.

To note, this will be the firs time that MC Stan and Sreejita De have become captains and it will be interesting to see how these two will handle the captaincy.

Meanwhile, Sreejita is also making the headlines as she was seen sorting the differences with her rumoured arch rival Tina Datta on the show. To recall, Sreejita had claimed that Tina has been one of the most negative persons in the house and has been faking her bonds with housemates for her convenience.. She also called the Uttaran actress a cobra. We wonder if the two will become the new best friends in the house post reconciliation.