Bigg Boss 16 MyGlamm Winner: Priyanka Choudhary BEATS Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Becomes Face Of Season

Bigg Boss 16 MyGlamm winner will be announced in either tonight or tomorrow's episode of the show. Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia fans voted continuously to help their favourite actress win the competition. While Soundarya Sharma and Tina Datta bagged behind in the game, Priyanka and Nimrit had a neck-to-neck competition. As the voting lines have been closed, we have finally got a winner. Can you guess who is she?

BIGG BOSS 16 MYGLAMM WINNER IS

Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who have locked horns in Bigg Boss 16, emerged as the two most popular contestants in the competition. The other celebrities even couldn't come closer to the two TV divas.

The voting lines have been closed and we finally have a MyGlamm Face of the Season and she is none other than Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Yes, you read that right!

As per the official website of MyGlamm, Priyanka has emerged as the winner, becoming the Face of the season. A screenshot is going viral where the Udaariyaan actress can be seen on the top of the leaderboard. The TV diva defeated the likes of Nimrit, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Sreejita De to win the competition.

WHAT MYGLAMM FACE OF SEASON WILL GET?

According to the makers, the winner of MyGlamm competition will get a chance to feature in an ad with Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. The TVC is expected to be shot after Bigg Boss 16 gets over. Priyanka will not get a chance to feature with Shraddha Kapoor but she will also earn Rs 25 lakh. Yes, you read that right!

It remains to be seen how Priyanka and Ankit Gupta will react after knowing the results. A few days back, Ankit lifted Priyanka in his arms after she topped the leaderboard. Can we expect a mushy moment between the duo once again?

BIGG BOSS 16 EVICTION

Priyanka Choudhary has been hogging all the attention ever since a new promo was unveiled on social media. She had to make a big sacrifice to save her friend Ankit Gupta from elimination. She was asked to either save Rs 25 lakh or Ankit from getting evicted from Bigg Boss 16.

Four contestants including Sreejita De, Tina Datta and Vikas Manaktala have been nominated. However, the makers have decided to close the voting lines this week as well. Are they planning a new twist or they will send someone to the secret room? Only time will tell.

Are you happy with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's victory? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates.