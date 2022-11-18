Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Divided Between Shalin Bhanot And MC Stan Post Their Fight; Some Claim Both Are Wrong

There was a buzz in social media since the afternoon of November 17 that a physical fight occurred between contestants Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. Then, in the evening, Colors launched another promo where Shalin is seen abusing Stan and his parents, which then cumulates into a physical brawl. Till then, many social media users were supporting Stan. However, as the episode was aired and the real situation came to light, the affection for Stan and Shalin got divided with a new section of netizens emerging, the ones tthat feel both are wrong and should be equally punished.

Currently, social media is divided into two as many people feel that Shalin was wrong first. He abused Stan and his family and was constantly provoking him to attack. One Twitter user said, "#Archan KO DIDI KEHNE PAR GUSSA A SKTA H TOH #MCStan KO BHI MA KI GALI DENE PR GUSS ASKTA HAI... AGR #Archana KO PROVOKE KIYA PHIR #MCStan KO BHI KIYA HAI, AGR #Archana KO CHANCE DIYA GAYA HAI TOH PHIR MC STAN ALSO DESERVES TO BE IN THE SHOW..." A few netizens are tweeting, "We stand by Stan."

Many are supporting Shalin Bhanot over Stan as the latter started abusing first and Shalin just retaliated. One Twitter user wrote, "I am not shalin fan and mc. But yaha mc galat...Tha...shalin was right." Another tweeted, "Shalin was right agar koi gaali dega toh sunega bhi, Stan is pathetic with his language and always abuses first!" Another user wrote, "Ishar MC galat hai for sure....he took shalin in wrong way...."

However, there is a section of netizens that don't support either side. Instead, they claimed that both Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan were wrong in the fight, and if any eviction occurs as the result of the violence, then both should go. One netizen wrote, "Both were wrong. But dragging someone's family is disgusting and unnecessary tbh." Another user wrote, "Dono hi galat. Bahar feko"

In the episode, an argument started when Tina Datta accidentally slipped and injured her ankle. Unsurprisingly, Shalin Bhanott came to her aid and then was helping her by massaging her feet. At one point during the massage, Tina screamed due to pain and told him to leave her leg alone. MC Stan, who was there at the moment, asked Shalin to stop massaging as it may make matters a bit worse.

Shalin didn't agree with Stan and continued his massage. The latter lost his cool and abused the former. Shalin got angry and went to Stan and they both started having a war of words. During the argument, Shalin started abusing Stan's mother. Enraged, the latter then picked a vase kept on the table and ran to hit the former. At this moment, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer stepped in to stop the fight. Sumbul, Ankit Gupta, and Sajid Khan took Shalin to one room. Shiv, Tina, Nimrit, and Soundarya took Stan to the captain's room.

Whom do you support in the fight? Tell us in the comments.