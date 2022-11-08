Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Including Kashmera Shah Applaud As Sumbul Touqeer Finally Snaps Back At Shalin Bhanott

Among all the contestants of Bigg Boss 16, the one who is said to have disappointed their fans the most has to be Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The Imlie actress gets almost no screen time in episodes and is mostly seen in the background. The makers also gave her multiple chances to realise her immense potential by bringing he father to talk to her. At one Shukravaar Ka Waar, even Salman Khan pointed it out to her. But all the efforts were seeming to be of no avail.

However, this week is different. During Sumbul's fight with Archana Gautam, the audience got to witness the spark which the 19-year-old carries inside her. Not only that, but they also appreciated that she is finally playing her game when, during the ration task in the latest episode, Sumbul chose to give Ration items to Sajid Khan instead of Tina. Later, she went to Tina to talk about the task, but Shalin took off on her saying that Tina supported Sumbul when Archana insulted her father. The contestant listened to him and then went out of the room to sit near the smoking area. When Tina asked her about her decision, Sumbul said that he just felt like giving Sajid the ration.

Several Netizens applauded her act and are happy that Sumbul has finally started to play the game. Actress Kashmera Shah praised Sumbul and wrote, "#SumbulTauqeer Khan khel gayi. Very good game play finally. Loved it. #BiggBiss16 #Gameplay #strategy @justvoot @ColorsTV." Along with Kashmera, Bigg Boss season 10 finalist Manu Panjabi appreciated SUmbul's move in his episode review video and berated Shalin and Tina by saying, "Yo two(Shalin and Tina) extract maximum content from her, she(Sumbul) is the one who gives you the maximum coverage. I am glad that you spoke up Sumbul(claps)." Many netizens described her as a pure soul and are happy that she is finally playing her game."

According to today's promo, Sumbul will confront Shalin about his behaviour and tell him not to meddle in affairs between her and Tina. We also get to see the nomination task where the three contestants at a time will stand on a pedestal and their supporters will have to give them roses to save them from nominations. We see that Shalin gave most of the roses to Tina and only one to Sumbul, which she later threw away in a dustbin. The actress then confronted Shalin on how she was his first friend in the house and still he never supports or defends her. At the end of the promo, Shalin confirms with Sumbul that she is no longer his friend, to which Sumbul agrees.