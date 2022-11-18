Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Ahluwalia’s Mother Talks About Daughter’s Breakdown: Both Me And My Husband Broke Down

As everyone knows, Bigg Boss is a game of patience, perseverance, and mental fortitude. However, sometimes the contestants get frustrated with the constant arguments and back-stabbings and finally have a breakdown. The same thing happened with Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Ahluwalia. Though she is a strong contestant and puts on a brave face in front of everyone, she recently showed her vulnerable side in front of Bigg Boss and the audience in the confession room.

As much as it is difficult to see our favorite contestants break down like that, it is even more so for their parents. In an interview with ETimes, Nimrit's mother, Inderpreet Kaur opened up about how she felt when she saw her daughter in such a vulnerable state. Inderpreet said that when she saw Nimrit crying on the TV screen, she couldn't stop the tears from rolling down her eyes. Ï saw that my child was shattered, shaken up, and vulnerable. My heart reached out to her, and I just wanted to hug her. In fact, both I and my husband broke down, just seeing our child crying in the confession room."

She further said, "When she said that 'Bigg Boss, I hope it is between us', I realised that she didn't want anyone to judge her. I am glad she had the courage to seek help. I appreciate that Bigg Boss advised her to share feelings with someone she was comfortable with."

When asked about Nimrit's mental condition, Nimrit said, "While playing lead in Choti Sarrdarni, she suffered from mental health issues and was diagnosed with Çhronic Fatigue'. She took a short break and was put on medication. When she exited the show, she took a sabbatical to wean herself from medication and work towards mental well-being."

Inderjeet also talked about people judging Nimrit's behaviour. She said that the Choti Sardarrni chose to live her life to the fullest. She has never shied away from talking about mental health as she could make a difference and sensitise people about it. "She herself was inspired by Deepika Padukone, who as a successful actress didn't shy away from talking about the subject. The very fact that she wanted the conversation between her and Bigg Boss and not in front of other housemates, clearly shows that she wanted help and the first step to deal with such a situation is to talk about it, to speak to someone who won't judge you."

