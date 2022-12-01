Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Ahluwalia Suffers Panic Attack After Shalin Bhanot Allegedly Mocked Her Depression; WATCH

Shalin Bhanot Takes a Jibe At Nimrit Ahluwalia

As Shalin was among the contestants who strongly expressed his disappointment towards Nimrit, he seems to be at loggerheads with her ever since. During the recent task, Nimrit and Shalin got into an argument over the latter's attitude issues. In the promo, Shalin was seen stating that he has a lot of issues and allegedly mentioned about mental issues as well.

Nimrit Threatens Shalin Bhanot To Sue Him

Shalin's words didn't go down well with Nimrit and she slammed him for mocking her depression issues. Not just the Chot Sarrdarni actress lost her calm she even threaten Shalin to sue him for his remarks. She stated, "Next time, if you made fun of my mental health, I will sue you".

Nimrit Ahluwalia Revealed She Was On Medication For A While For Her Mental Health Condition

For the uninitiated, Nimrit had opened up on her mental health condition on national television and said that she was on medication for the same. "I had depression and anxiety for a year and it's not like I have fully recovered. I have been on medication for a year or so, and 4-5 months before coming here. I had stopped my medication on my own. So it gets difficult," she stated.

Shalin Bhanot Is In Danger Zone

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot has been making the headlines as the Naagin actor is in the danger zone this week. To note, Shalin has been nominated for elimination this week along with Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare. It will be interesting to see if Shalin Bhanot will be able to escape the eliminations this week.