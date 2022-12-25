    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Rumoured BF Shares Mushy Pic As He Misses Her On Christmas

      By
      |
      Bigg Boss 16 Mahir Pandhi Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

      Bigg Boss 16 update: Guess who posted a mushy picture with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. None other than her rumoured boyfriend Mahir Pandhi? It seems the TV star is missing his rumoured ladylove on Christmas 2022 as he posted an unseen photo with her on social media. Drop everything and check out what the actor shared on his official Instagram handle.

      CHRISTMAS 2022: MAHIR PANDHI GETS ROMANTIC WITH NIMRIT

      Giving the fans a treat, Mahir posted an unseen photo with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia along with an emoji that hinted that he was missing her on Christmas 2022. The actor took a trip down the memory lane, sharing a throwback picture with his Choti Sarrdaarni co-star on social media. He added a crying emoji, making the fans wonder that he was missing his rumoured girlfriend.

      Nirmit and Mahir shared a mushy moment while striking a pose for the camera. They flashed their million-dollar smiles as they looked at each other in the throwback snap.

      The two rumoured lovebirds couldn't take their eyes off each as they enjoyed a romantic moment, leaving the fans gushing over them.

      Comments

      MORE BIGG BOSS 16 NEWS

      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X