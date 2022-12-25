Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Rumoured BF Shares Mushy Pic As He Misses Her On Christmas

Bigg Boss 16 update: Guess who posted a mushy picture with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. None other than her rumoured boyfriend Mahir Pandhi? It seems the TV star is missing his rumoured ladylove on Christmas 2022 as he posted an unseen photo with her on social media. Drop everything and check out what the actor shared on his official Instagram handle.

CHRISTMAS 2022: MAHIR PANDHI GETS ROMANTIC WITH NIMRIT

Giving the fans a treat, Mahir posted an unseen photo with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia along with an emoji that hinted that he was missing her on Christmas 2022. The actor took a trip down the memory lane, sharing a throwback picture with his Choti Sarrdaarni co-star on social media. He added a crying emoji, making the fans wonder that he was missing his rumoured girlfriend.

Nirmit and Mahir shared a mushy moment while striking a pose for the camera. They flashed their million-dollar smiles as they looked at each other in the throwback snap.

The two rumoured lovebirds couldn't take their eyes off each as they enjoyed a romantic moment, leaving the fans gushing over them.