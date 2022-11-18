Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Choti Sarrdaarni Co-Star To Enter As Wild-Card Contestant?
India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, returned to the TV screens last month with its sixteenth season. While Bigg Boss 16 is faring well on the TRP charts, the makers are trying their level best to introduce new twists and turns to make it more interesting.
Several popular names including Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Shiv Thakare among others are currently seen as contestants.
While participants are doing their level best to entertain fans, the makers are rumoured to be planning several wild-card entries.
Recently, many reports stated that Ridhima Pandit may enter the show as the first wild-card contestant. However, taking to social media, the actress refuted the rumours and cleared that she's not doing Bigg Boss.
Now, the latest buzz suggests that the team now wants one of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's Choti Sarrdaarni co-stars to make a wild-card entry. Yes, you read that right!
Mahir Pandhi In ‘Bigg Boss 16’?
According to an India Forums report, 'Bigg Boss 16' makers have approached Nimrit's Choti Sarrdaarni co-actor Mahir Pandhi to enter as a wild-card contestant on the show.
Mahir Currently Busy With Another Project
While the news has left the 'Choti Sarrdaarni' fans happy, Mahir is currently busy shooting for another project and there's still no confirmation on his entry in 'Bigg Boss 16'.
Mahir’s Entry In ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’
For the unversed, Mahir entered Colors TV's 'Choti Sarrdaarni' after the show took a generation leap and Nimrit started playing Meher's daughter Seher.
He played Nimrit’s Onscreen Husband Rajveer
Mahir played the role of Seher's husband Rajveer in the show and was cast opposite Nimrit. Fans loved their onscreen chemistry and it'll be interesting to witness their reunion in 'Bigg Boss 16'. Keep watching this space for more updates!