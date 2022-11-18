Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Choti Sarrdaarni Co-Star To Enter As Wild-Card Contestant?

India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, returned to the TV screens last month with its sixteenth season. While Bigg Boss 16 is faring well on the TRP charts, the makers are trying their level best to introduce new twists and turns to make it more interesting.

Several popular names including Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Shiv Thakare among others are currently seen as contestants.

While participants are doing their level best to entertain fans, the makers are rumoured to be planning several wild-card entries.

Recently, many reports stated that Ridhima Pandit may enter the show as the first wild-card contestant. However, taking to social media, the actress refuted the rumours and cleared that she's not doing Bigg Boss.

Now, the latest buzz suggests that the team now wants one of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's Choti Sarrdaarni co-stars to make a wild-card entry. Yes, you read that right!