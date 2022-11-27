Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia To Become The New Captain Of The House?

Bigg Boss 16 witnessed a massive twist in the game recently after no elimination was announced on the show. For the uninitiated, it was a fight between Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Ankit Gupta, Archana Gautam and MC Stan to survive in the house. As everyone is safe in the house, the popular reality show is also set to get a new captain of the house. Yes! Recently, Raja Shiv Thakare and his team of favourites Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia won the captaincy task.

And while there have been speculations about who among these three will become the next captain of Bigg Boss 16, it is reported that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be the new captain of the house. Although an official announcement about it is yet to be made, if the reports turned out to be true, it will be the second time Nimrit will become the captain of the BB house. To recall, Nimrit was the first captain of the Bigg Boss house in this season and managed to secure her captaincy for two weeks at a stretch.

Well, if Nimrit becomes the captain of the BB house, it will be interesting to see who will become her favourites and will be safe from nomination for eliminations this week. Meanwhile, all the contestants will be seen getting a severe punishment from Bigg Boss tonight. This will happen after Archana Gautam will refuse to perform a task given by Bigg Boss and will hit back at BB calling him biased. Irked by her misbehaviour, Bigg Boss will be seen punishing all the contestants in the house.

On the other hand, there are reports that Bigg Boss 16 will have double elimination this week. It will be interesting to see if this punishment will have anything to do with the nominations.