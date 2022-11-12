Bigg Boss 16: Not Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, But Gori Nagori To Get Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Show?

Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered last month and has been getting more interesting with each pasing day.

The makers are trying their level best to make the show entertaining for viewers by introducing several twists in each episode. This was evident during this week'sc nomination task as well when captain Abdu Rozik was asked to name four of his favourite co-contestants.

As expected, he took the names of Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia after which Bigg Boss revealed that they are safe from this week's nomination. Later, another task was given to housemates in which they were asked to nominate three least active members of the house for eviction.

At last, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gori Nagori, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were nominated. Priyanka is counted among the strong contestants of Bigg Boss 16 and viewers were a little surprised with housemates nominating her instead of Ankit Gupta.

Ever since then, there has been speculations about who will big goodbye to the show this week.

The promos of tonight's (November 12) Weekend Ka Vaar episode have left everyone intrigued as it shows the eviction of Priyanka and Ankit blaming himself for the same.

However, the loyal viewers of Bigg Boss must be aware that the real story is always different from what makers show in the promo and everyone is super sure that Priyanka isn't going everywhere unless she is being sent to a secret room.

As per the current scenario, one among Sumbul and Gori would most probably be out this time. Talking about the Imlie actress, she is the youngest contestant of Bigg Boss 16 and everyone loved her strong personality in the premiere episode. However, things soon changed drastically after her entry in the house and she is hardly active in the game.

Despite repeated warnings, she has failed to up her game and isn't contributing much. However, the TV star owns a huge fan following thanks to her hit show Imlie and people are indeed voting for her.

On the other hand, Gori Nagori's journey on the show has been full of ups and downs. While viewers loved her friendship with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan, she indulged in some of the ugliest fights of the season which went against her.

Off late, her friendship with Shiv and the group has ended and she isn't doing much currently. Also, her fan following isn't as huge as Priyanka and Sumbul. Hence, according to us, she is likely to get evicted this week.

However, it's not yet confirmed and we have to wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to know if we're right or the makers have planned something else.

Priyanka, Sumbul, or Gori, who do you think should get eliminated this week? Tell us your views in the comments section below.