Bigg Boss 16: Not Sumbul Touqeer But Tina Datta Is Obsessed With Shalin Bhanot, Says Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Shalin
Bhanot
is
a
known
face
in
the
television
industry
and
enjoys
a
massive
female
following.
The
actor
is
currently
making
the
headlines
for
his
ongoing
stint
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
In
fact,
Shalin's
growing
proximity
with
Tina
Datta
on
the
popular
reality
show
has
also
been
grabbing
a
lot
of
attention.
However,
former
Bigg
Boss
contestant
Devoleena
Bhattacharjee,
who
has
been
actively
following
Bigg
Boss
16,
is
of
the
opinion
that
Tina
is
obsessed
with
Shalin
and
has
a
problem
with
every
girl
who
is
around
him.
Hope
soundary
doesnt
fall
for
this.
Its
not
sumbul.
Its
tina
who
has
problem
with
every
girl
who
is
around
Shalin.
Sick
man.
Gautam
gaya
nahi
and
etc
etc..i
mean
kya
comment
hai
yaa🤦🏼♀️🤐
@BiggBoss
#bb16