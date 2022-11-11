Bigg Boss 16 Nov 11 Highlights: Tina Locks Horns With Priyanka; Sunny Leone & Arjun Bijlani Enthral Housemates

The November 11 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with the boys expressing their desire for a female wild card entry. This was closely followed by Gautam and Soundarya getting into an argument. The former lost his cool and even broke down in tears. Priyanka and Tina also got into a fight in the kitchen as Tina was lifting the Tawa off the stove to cook her rice, while Priyanka was making her rotis.

In the meantime, Abdu and Nimrit addressed the awkwardness that’s crept up between them due to the constant teasing of the housemates. Nimrit felt that Abdu was drifting apart but they both cleared their parts and patched up their 'bro-ship’ with a very sweet hug.

This was followed by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani entering the house to interact with the contestants and to play some activities. Each housemate had to name one person who broke their heart and one who won it. The teams were divided based on boys and girls and the former group won the task as they were less diplomatic.

Soon, Nimrit and Priyanka started fighting over Abdu’s captaincy issue. When the duo was asked to rate each other using some adjectives written on the board for the following task, Tina ended up referring to Ankit as Priyanka’s “chamcha.” Meanwhile, Sajid stated that Priyanka is only acting for the camera, while Tina believed that Priyanka not saying anything during Archana’s fight with Shiv yesterday was not right.

Later, Sunny and Arjun joined Salman Khan on the stage to promote their show MTV Splitsvilla. Salman also addressed Priyanka and Ankit’s equation and showed some clips of what the viewers are seeing outside. Some spoke about Priyanka’s control over Ankit while others were confused if they are friends or more than that. Priyanka responded by saying that she tries to guide Ankit. On the other hand, Ankit was asked about getting sympathy from the audience and how he is making a mockery of Priyanka by not listening to her.