Bigg Boss 16 November 7 Highlights: Nimrit & Priyanka Get Into Nasty Fight; Abdu & Shiv Mock Gautam-Soundarya

The November 7 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with Abdu, Shiv, Tina, Gori, and Sajid making fun of Soundarya and Gautam’s closeness. Abdu and Shiv imitated the couple hilariously. This was followed by Priyanka stating that the quantity of food is not sufficient for everyone in the house. Nimrit tried to defend herself as Priyanka was being cheap about food portions. Soon, the housemates also celebrated Ankit Gupta’s birthday and wished him on the special occasion.

Later, MC Stan was seen not speaking to anyone as he wants to quit the show. In the meantime, Sajid got livid at Gori for secretly taking away food from their ration. Shiv and Sajid questioned her way of handing it over to Soundarya. Bigg Boss then summoned MC Stan due to him being upset in the house. Stan confessed that there is some confusion in their group and he believes that almost everyone in the house is fake. He even added that he is affected by Sajid and Shiv’s disagreement with Gouri.

On the other hand, Priyanka was very upset about Ankit’s failure to stand by her during her fight with Nimrit. Soon, the contestants are asked by Bigg Boss to list 10 items from a menu but they would only receive half of the order. The task leads to a lot of commotion as MC Stan decided to deliver Shiv’s ration and return Gori’s. Shiv and Priyanka also got into a fight while Soundarya and Archana burst out laughing at Gori’s situation.

Bigg Boss 16 November 6 Highlights: Abdu Loses His Cool On Archana, Latter Gets Into Huge Fight With Sumbul

'Shame On Nimrit’: Popular 'Bigg Boss 16’ Contestant Trolled For Abusing Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary

Sumbul, who was the second delivery executive after Stan, decided to return Tina’s delivery box and gave Sajid his box. She cited Tina’s bossiness in the kitchen as the reason. On the other hand, Priyanka ended up receiving the entire ration from Gori. Meanwhile, Shalin interrupted Tina and Sumbul's conversation by yelling at Sumbul, which upset her and caused her to cry.