Bigg Boss 16 November 1 Highlights: Shalin Bhanot & Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Get Into An Ugly War Of Words

The November 1 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with Soundarya telling Stan that she is taken for granted in the kitchen just because she does all the work. She then got emotional while Stan tried to make peace between her and Gautam. Tina, Shalin, and Sajid made fun of Gautam’s new clean-shaven look. Abdu also made fun of Shalin’s constant request for chicken by mimicking the actor.

Archana, on the other hand, complained that she did not get enough rotis. Tina, Nimrit, and Shalin added that Gautam was being unfair in his distribution of meals. Shalin and Priyanka got into an ugly war of words after the latter took offense at Priyanka for laughing at Abdu’s mimicry. Shalin accused the actress of making fun of his medical condition and when Ankit tried to intervene, Shalin slammed him as well.

Bigg Boss 16 October 31 Highlights: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Archana Gautam Get Into Nasty Fight

The fight quickly got out of control and Shalin even said that Priyanka is the new Archana. In the meantime, Gautam and Soundarya also continued their spat. Gautam asked Soundarya to not taunt him about certain things and the latter even apologised but Gautam was in no mood to listen to her. The next morning, Gautam decided that he does not want to argue with Soundarya over anyone else.

Later, Bigg Boss asked housemates if Gautam deserves special powers as captain and most of them were of the opinion that he didn’t deserve it. BB also reprimanded Sajid for smoking outside the designated area. For the nomination task, the housemates had to wear a special jacket and they were asked to 'stab’ the people they want to nominate. By the end of the process, Sumbul, Soundarya, and Archana got nominated for this week's elimination.

Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig Fired From Captaincy; Is Soundarya Sharma The Reason?

After the task, Shalin and Priyanka were once again at loggerheads with each other. Ankit tried to make peace with Priyanka after she got upset with him for asking her to move on and end the argument with Shalin. Priyanka was in no mood to listen as she cried and said she needs space. Sajid tried to play peacemaker but Priyanka said that she had to suffer a lot for two years due to Ankit.