Bigg Boss 16 November 13 Highlights: Archana Gautam Re-Enters The House; Gautam And Shalin Fight

The November 13 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with housemates discussing Archana Gautam’s impending return. Sajid claimed that he does not support violence whilst appearing quite upset about Archana’s re-entry into the house. He also got involved in an argument with Soundarya and Priyanka. The latter didn’t like the fact that nobody was pointing out Shiv Thakare’s part in the fight. Priyanka eventually got very angry and started shouting at Sajid.

This was followed by Ankit intervening to mention to Sajid that Shiv could have defended himself with his hand just like a normal human reaction but he chose not to do that. Soon, Archana entered the house and she received an enthusiastic welcome from Priyanka and Soundarya. Archana then went on to promise Sajid that she won’t fight from now on. She also hugged Abdu and thanked him for his vote to get her back in the house.

Even Shiv hugged her and asked her to stay properly in the house whilst she opened up about being in shock for two days. In the meantime, Sajid was seen saying that Archana would still cross her limits in a few days. Nimrit, on the other hand, wanted to opt for a wait-and-watch approach when it came to Archana.

Later, Priyanka was seen filling in Archana about all that he happened in her absence. She revealed that Shalin is only pretending to be nice when in fact he has said a lot of things behind her back. Archana also opined that Shiv is constantly being influenced by Tina and Nimrit. She then told Priyanka that everyone in the house is in a huge misunderstanding and that she hasn't changed.

Meanwhile, Gautam and Shalin got into a fight and started dissing each other. Gautam taunted him over his chicken and Shalin went on to pass comments about Vig's manhood and beard. Gautam retaliated by pointing out the fact that Shalin keeps coming to Soundarya to talk to her while she is clearly not interested. This was closely followed by MC Stan and Priyanka fighting over the lighter.

We then got to see three kids entering the house and introducing themselves as Shalin, Priyanka, and Ankit. The kids mocked Shalin’s behavior with Tina and how Priyanka was taking all the footage in the house. Shekhar Suman then interacted with the housemates in his weekly segment and referred to everyone as a student.