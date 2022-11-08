Bigg Boss 16 November 8 Highlights: Sumbul, Gori, And Priyanka Get Nominated; Tina Calls Shalin Cheap And Fake

The October 8 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with the continuation of yesterday’s ration delivery task. While Sajid lost the bet with Bigg Boss, Nimrit chose Sumbul over MC Stan by explaining that they both share the same room. Ankit, on the other hand, chose Abdu over Gautam as he wanted to be in captain Abdu’s good books ahead of the nominations task. Bigg Boss then sent over a cake for Ankit via Priyanka to brighten his day.

Meanwhile, Shalin questioned Sumbul about why she chose Sajid over Tina in the ration task. Sumbul became enraged and declared that Shalin and her will never be friends again. This was followed by Gori deciding to abandon her group for the night and share a bed with Archana, Sajid and Nimrit raised objections but to no avail. Shiv was also seen criticizing Gori for failing to contribute to household chores and they both ended up fighting over tomatoes.

Later, Bigg Boss asked Abdu to name four of his favorite contestants and he took Nimrit, Sajid, Shiv, and Stan’s names. BB then announced that these four contestants were being saved safe from nominations. This was accompanied by the main task in which three contestants from among the 'non-favorites’ had to go to a temporary balcony and make their case to the other housemates. They had to convince others to give them the roses from the vendors. Shalin, Archana, and Gori went first and stated the reasons why they shouldn’t be nominated.

Priyanka saved Archana by giving her roses while Gautam saved Shalin. As a result, Gori ended up getting excluded. In the next round, Gautam, Sumbul, and Tina made their cases but most housemates ended up rooting for Gautam and Tina while Sumbul was left with only one rose. Sumbul was seen crying and was disappointed in Shalin. Tina, on the other hand, was seen telling Abdu that she doesn’t love Shalin.

In the final round of nominations, Soundarya, Ankit, and Priyanka go up against each other. Tina was the only one supporting Priyanka as the other housemates sided with Ankit and Soundarya. At the end of the task, the contestants who ended up getting nominated this week were Gori, Sumbul, and Priyanka. The episode ended with Tina calling Shalin cheap and fake as he was seen appreciating Soundarya. Tina got offended and said that he can never be trusted with his words.