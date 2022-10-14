Bigg Boss 16 October 14 Highlights: Salman Khan Takes Everyone To Task; Parineeti And Harrdy Grace The Show

The
latest
(October
14)
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
16
witnessed
Salman
Khan
asking
contestants
to
make
juices.
Soundarya
said
Archana
is
Khadoos
Kaddo
and
Lalchi
Laukki
while
Sajid
Khan
said
that
Abdu
Rozik
is
Ghamandi
Gajaar.
Sumbul
called
Gori
Ghamandi
and
Kadvee
while
Ankit
Gupta
said
that
Shalin
Bhanot
is
Khadoos
Kaddoo
and
Ghamandi
Gajaar.
Shalin,
on
the
other
hand,
called
Soundarya
Kadvee
Jabaan
and
a
Paltoo.
Salman
then
asked
Sajid
Khan
to
steal
some
valuable
items
from
the
housemates.
The
latter
was
seen
stealing
stuff
of
Sumbul
Touqeer,
Gautam
Vig,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Tina
Dattaa
along
with
Abdu
Rozik.
In
the
meantime,
housemates
wondered
what
is
happening.