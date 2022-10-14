Bigg Boss 16 October 13 Highlights: Gautam Questions Shalin Over His Equation With Soundarya

The October 13 episode of Bigg Boss 16 witnessed Gautam getting offended by Shalin for kissing Soundarya on the cheeks. The latter made did it to make him jealous. It must be noted that Gautam had earlier made Shalin jealous by tightly hugging Tina in front of him.

However, Shalin's latest kissing act didn't go down well with Gautam who called him cheap. Shalin then got offended and retaliated by telling him that he and Soundarya have a very friendly relationship and she didn't really mind it at all. This was followed by Archana creating fuzz over Sumbul kneading dough of wheat flour in the garden area. The former was heard saying that she will make her own rotis but Gautam requested her to show some humanity.

Ankita expresses his opinion about the housemates to Bigg Boss. He believes Sumbul seems to be lost while Tina is playing with her mind. He also added that Shalin and Tina are faking their love angle for the game while Gautam and Soundarya are genuine as a couple.

Bigg Boss then has some fun with the housemates as he asks them to name one contestant who’s voice they find to be very irritating. Most housemates end up taking Archana's name and even asked her to shut up, which was part of the activity. Bigg Boss then announced to Archana that she won’t be allowed to talk until further notice.

BB then called Shalin to the confession room and made him Archana’s voice as she won't be able to speak on her behalf. In the meantime, Archana was unable to control her laughter and the housemates also couldn’t stop teasing Shalin after they get to know that he had now become Archana's voice.

Later, Gautam was seen telling Shalin that he has a different vibe with Tina but Shalin replied by stating that his equation with Soundarya is also very different. He tells Gautam that Soundarya kissed him first and they were just having a friendly connection.