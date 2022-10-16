Bigg Boss 16 October 15 Highlights: Sreejita De Gets Eliminated From The Salman Khan Show

The October 15 episode of Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar witnessed the first eviction of the season. However, the show commenced with Shalin saying in a trembling voice that he has never disrespected Sumbul and never thought anything wrong about her. This was followed by Salman Khan exposing Sumbul’s nature of presenting advice in a different way.

Soon, Priyanka and Nimrit were pitted against each other and Salman asked the housemates to vote for them to determine who is better than the other. It must be noted that the majority of the housemates ended up voting for Priyanka. This was closely accompanied by Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh joining Salman to promote their upcoming movie.

Later, Khan asked MC Stan to put labels on contestants such as Vatt, Phuski, Asli and Nakli. He was also seen blasting Shalin for misbehaving with an in-house doctor in an earlier episode. This video consisted of Shalin questioning the doctor's qualifications. When Shalin tried to defend himself, Salman shut him down and said, "Shirt nikalne pe majboor mat karo (don't force me to remove my shirt).”

After being reprimanded by the host for his aggressive actions with the doctors, Shalin promised him that he will work on himself and said sorry to the show's team. Salman then announces that Sreejita De has been eliminated from the show. The actress looked rather disappointed as she bid goodbye to everyone.

After her ouster, Shalin quizzed Sumbul about her feelings for him. In the meantime, the former also got upset with Gautam as he didn't even speak to him after everything that happened to him on the show.