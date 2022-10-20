Bigg Boss 16 October 20 Highlights: Shalin & Tina Sort Their Differences; Shiv & Archana Get Into A Fight

The October 20 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with Shalin consoling Tina. Bigg Boss then called the duo to the confession room and asked what made them patch up. Tina is heard saying that Shalin is her only friend in the house. Bigg Boss tells that this is a personal matter and should not raise it in the house. The next morning, Shalin clarified his stance to Shiv and said that Tina needs him now due to emotional reasons.

In the meantime, Sajid quizzed Abdu and the latter was even seen complimenting Nimrit. Later Bigg Boss slammed the housemates for low energy and demanded they all provide some gossip. Manya ended up saying that Sumbul has feelings for Shalin while Soundarya has feelings for both Gautam and Shalin. Sumbul, on the other hand, said that Shiv was a bad captain in the ration task.

Later, Shiv was seen slamming Archana for a dirty kitchen. An irked Archana then said that she will not clean the toilet and will not wash utensils twice. This was closely accompanied by Bigg Boss sending kadoo kaas for Archana. She finally announced that she won’t be doing any work from tomorrow. Captain Shiv called her worthless and someone who is in need of mental treatment.

In the meantime, the task continued with Gori telling Bigg Boss that she feels Priyanka and Ankit are a couple. On the other hand, Soundarya clarified that she did not kiss Shalin and that she is being projected wrongly. Shiv was seen saying that he will destroy the pride of Archana. Gautam shared his opinion about Gori and how she is copying Archana Gautam.