Bigg Boss 16 October 30 Highlights: Bigg Boss Taunts Shalin; Sajid Continues To Be Angry At Gautam

The October 30 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with housemates complaining about the lack of ration in the house. Sajid continued to be upset with Gautam for choosing captaincy over ration. Gautam, on the other hand, was seen begging Bigg Boss to send food for everyone, especially the ones who have medical reasons. Gautam's wish was granted by Bigg Boss after some time and he was asked to distribute the ration among the housemates.

Nimrit and Soundarya got into an argument over Sumbul. In the meantime, Shalin started complaining to Bigg Boss that he needs more protein. Nimrit and Tina talk about Sajid’s anger and how he abused and broke the bottle. Soundarya then got breakfast for Sajid and begged him to not take his anger out on food. Later, Priyanka asked Soundarya how many eggs are given to everyone and she was shocked upon listening to Gautam's division of ration.

Priyanka was very furious and questioned Shalin about hogging the eggs. Priyanka and Shalin got into a nasty argument. Gautam and Nimrit also got into an argument over the former’s decision to not discuss ration with everyone. Sajid continued to stick to his decision of not eating until Gautam's captaincy was taken away. Ankit tried to talk to Sajid but he was is in no mood to relent.

Shalin was then called into the confession room and was taunted by Bigg Boss for giving fake reactions. BB then gave Shalin his 150 gm chicken and asked him to stop acting and begging for protein. In the meantime, Soundarya and others tried to convince Abdu to eat. Bigg Boss also called Sajid and Nimrit into the confession room and asked why are they so upset. BB advised them that they shouldn't skip meals. He even asked them to play a game and all those on a hunger strike would be joining them in separating rice and daal from a plate.

Later, Shiv and Gori go into the confession room to talk to Bigg Boss and they end up eating Pizza. Later, Sajid and Gautam talked with each other calmly and the former even praised Soundarya for standing by Gautam against 14 people. Bigg Boss then slammed Gautam for not correcting Soundarya as she was continuously talking in English. He even informed Shalin that his chicken is in the storeroom but Shalin continued to be puzzled about why Bigg Boss is taunting him.