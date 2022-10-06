Bigg Boss 16 October 6 Highlights: Nimrit And Shalin Battle It Out In The Captaincy Task

The
October
6
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
16
commenced
with
the
housemates
discussing
Abdu
Rozik
shoes
which
were
priced
at
5,000
dollars.
They
wanted
to
steal
it
but
Abdu
hides
them
and
heads
to
the
pool.
Shalin
and
Gautam
were
seen
flirting
with
Soundarya
by
complimenting
her
about
her
cooking.
Bigg
Boss
then
informed
Nimrit
that
she
was
being
fired
from
her
captaincy.
He
also
informed
that
she
was
complacent
during
her
tenure
as
people
have
been
flouting
the
rules
of
the
house.
As
a
result,
she
was
fired
by
Bigg
Boss.