Bigg Boss 16 October 9 Highlights: Viewers Ask Questions To The Contestants

The October 9 episode of Bigg Boss 16 started with Abdu’s adorable antics in the house. Sumbul looked sad and when Shaleen tried to talk to her, she said that she feels like an outcast. This was followed by a debate taking place over Shaleen asking for chicken. Shaleen and Tina get into a heated conversation about the whole situation and the latter called Shaleen a kid for blowing up things out of proportion.

Meanwhile, Sajid, Abdu, MC Stan and others are seen talking about the importance of sticking together. Gautam, on the other hand, is seen telling Shaleen how he thinks Tina has feelings for him. Gautam is of the opinion that Tina is jealous and has feelings for him. He also opened up about feeling jealous when Soundarya kissed Shalin.

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Rashmika Madanna And Neena Gupta Grace The Show

Soon, Bigg Boss shared the audience’s views about the contestants whilst highlighting the fights and friendships that happened in the past week. He then introduced the concept of Sunday episodes, where the housemates will get to know the viewer’s opinions about them and will also answer their questions.

A viewer asked Shalin why he nominated Sajid and the former then went ahead and gave his justification for his nomination. BB then asked others if they agreed with Shalin’s opinion. The next question was for Nimrit about her crying over every little thing. The actress explained how she is very sensitive and crying is her expression of emotions.

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Salman Khan Enter The Bigg Boss House

This was followed by another viewer asking Ankit why is he not participating in the show as much. She also asked if he is there on vacation. What also accompanied was Bigg Boss giving Priyanka a daily task to ensure Ankit speaks at least 1000 words. In the meantime, Abdu and Sumbul also faced the audience’s questions about being considered the young ones in the house.