Bigg Boss 16: ‘Bullies Don’t Win’ Priyanka Choudhary’s Brother Alleges She’s Being Cornered; Issues Statement

TV actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who became a household name after playing the lead role of Tejo in Colors TV's hit show Udaariyaan, is currently seen as a participant in Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan.

While many big names including Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, and Shalin Bhanot are also a part of the show, Priyanka is counted among the strongest contestants. However, the actress is going through a low phase ever since she stopped talking to Ankit Gupta.

Amid all this, Priyanka's younger brother Yogesh Choudhary has issued a statement on social media in which he alleged that the actress is being bullied and cornered. However, according to him, bullies don't win.

The statement reads, "Pari didi is one of the strongest people you'll ever meet. But that doesn't mean you keep breaking her like this every day - even if you see she is taking it all in with a smile. She's mentally wired to be really strong but cornering her, bullying her and taunting someone as precious as her on national television is indirectly glorifying bully culture. Because in real life, bullies DO NOT win. They get punished. It's the kind-hearted ones that win. It's not just about her anymore. It's about what values and messages you're sending out to the people of our society. Be nice, please. India is watching."

Take a look at the post below:

While Priyanka's fans are supporting her brother Yogesh's statement, we wonder how Salman and the Bigg Boss makers would react to it.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is among the nominated contestants this week along with Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, and MC Stan. Now, it'll be interesting to see who among them will bid goodbye to the show this week.

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss 16 updates!