Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Friend Defends Her, Says Actress Is Being Insulted For Standing Against Violence

Bigg Boss 16, which is doing well on the TRP charts and has become a topic of discussion, saw a massive fight in the recent episode between Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan. The duo’s fallout grabbed a lot of eyeballs and lead to a huge debate on who’s right, and who’s wrong. However, during Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan bashed Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for going 'overboard' during Stan and Shalin’s fight.

It must be noted that Priyanka, who is always known for speaking her mind, decided to take a stand against MC Stan and while many applauded her for her bold step, a few others called her out for her double standards and hypocrisy, which included the host of the show. However, Salma’s words haven’t gone down well with the actress’ fans and well-wishers. They even decided to trend her on Twitter with the 'We Are With Priyanka’ hashtag.

Now, Choudhary's friend and former Udaariyaan Rashmeet Kaur has opened up about the matter with ETimes TV and said that what’s happening isn’t right. Speaking about Bhanot's fight, Rashmeet said, “It's the first time I'm seeing someone being insulted for standing against violence. When you're in a house where 90% of the people are in one group and are supporting violence, of course, you would be worried about your safety."

The actress then went on to point out the fact that Priyanka has always taken the right stand, and didn’t even spare her friend Archana Gautam who took to violence recently in a heated argument with Shiv Thakare. Comparing both the heated situations, Kaur went on to add, “The difference is, Archana was scolded by Priyanka for raising hand, and MC Stan was consoled after getting violent. You can insult Priyanka all you want but facts are facts and the audience isn't blind."