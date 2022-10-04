Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Says ‘I Always Found Bigg Boss Fascinating'

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who has won audiences as a dedicated Bahu as Tejo in the serial Udaariyaan, has entered the Bigg Boss 16 house. She was joined by her on-screen lover, Ankit Gupta. Although other celebrities in the show are speculating about their relationship, Ankit and Priyanka have maintained the tag of "best buddies".

Priyanka, before beginning her Bigg Boss journey, exclusively interacted with Pinkvilla, where she shared her thoughts on doing the reality show. The actress, while speaking about her participation in Bigg Boss 16, revealed that she always wanted to do the show. "Actually, I always found Bigg Boss really fascinating. It's a whole different world altogether. As a person, I love to try new things, and experience new experiences, so when I was approached, I was all game for it," Priyanka said.

When asked if it was too soon for her to participate in the show, the television star told the publication that as a professional, her goal is to explore as many opportunities as possible. "The phrase 'waiting it out' has never been in my dictionary. Also I feel there's no right or wrong time for anything; it's all about going with the flow, and enjoying all aspects of life to the fullest," she stated.

On apprehension before joining the show, Priyanka said, "It doesn't take too long for me to adapt to new situations; so I'm sure I'll be fine." Further, the actress also added that she is an ambivert; therefore, adapting to new things and adjusting to strangers comes pretty naturally to her.

Talking about her favourite contestants, Priyanka shared that she loved watching Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla in season 15. She said, "I watched season 13 and I enjoyed watching the amazing Sidnaaz. They kept it real always, and they earned all the love that they are still showered with."

The actress revealed that she has no prior plans or strategies. "Strategies are built after understanding the complete situations and circumstances in the territory. Planning and plotting for something that you don't know of is actually funny," she added.

Concluding her interview, Priyanka asserted that she is "not going there to survive. I'm going there to win."