Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Fans Slam Archana As She Says 'Will Be Happy After Ankit Gets Evicted'

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary fans extended support to the actress after Archana Gautam got emotional and said that she would be happy once Ankit Gupta gets evicted from Salman Khan's show. On Monday (December 19), the makers dropped an explosive video where the actress-politician is seen breaking down into tears while talking about playing the game alone.

ARCHANA GAUTAM BREAKS DOWN INTO TEARS

Archana got teary-eyed as she talked to MC Stan after her fight with Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary. She said that she wishes to see how 'strong' Priyanka is, once Ankit gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. The 29-year-old added that she would be happy if Priyanka's 'support system' aka Ankit will leave the show.

Archana said that she has been playing the game alone unlike Priyanka, who has a 'support' in the form of her Udaariyaan co-star and friend.

She said, "Mujhe uss din maja ayega jab uske kandha niklega. Uske paas kandha hai, rone ke liye. Tum toh apna kandha leke aayi ho. Jis din ye jayega, tab dekhugi kitni strong hai."

The official Twitter handle of Colors channel released the promo along with the caption, "Archana hui emotional, kaise nikaalegi woh apne dil ke dard ka solution?" Check out the viral video right here!

