Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Choudhary’s Dad Pens A Heartfelt Letter For Her: You Are A Lioness & I Am Proud Of You

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most talked about contestants on Bigg Boss 16. She has managed to carve a niche for herself with her strong game and is known for voicing her opinions in the house. As, she continues to make headlines with her tiff, rivalries, friendships and game in the house, Priyanka's father Mahavir Singh Chahar Choudhary took social media by storm as he penned a heartfelt note for his daughter stating that he is proud of her and the way she is playing on the popular reality show.

The letter read as, "My Darling Daughter Priyanka

We all watch Bigg Boss every day and watching you on the show makes us feel that you are right here with us. I am filled with extreme joy and pride as I watch you perform on the show. However, I do understand that you also have your share of ups and downs during this journey. Our eyes get wet every time you shed a tear and your smile brings joy to the entire family.

Your Bigg Boss family is beautiful and remember every family have nok-jhok every now and then. Just remember to give respect to everyone in the house be it the ones who are elder than you or the ones who are younger than you. The best thing about you is that you don't disrespect anyone or use foul language. Make sure you continue it like this. You are completing every task with utmost enthusiasm and you have the energy of a lioness. You roar like a lioness every time you raise your voice in the house.

We all are doing well here and wish that you emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss. We all believe that you can win Bigg Boss. Just enjoy your journey in the Bigg Boss house and move ahead fearlessly".

The letter was shared by Priyanka's team on social media and it has been going viral with people showering love on the Udaariyan actress.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 is set to witness a massive twist in the game as Vikaas Manaktala and Soundarya Sharma, who are the current contenders of captaincy in the house, were fired from the task wherein they had to choose the next captain of the house.