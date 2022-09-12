Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Salman Khan Hints At New Twists, Reveals 'Bigg Boss Will Play His Own Game'

The much-awaited promo of Bigg Boss 16 is out! The makers released the promo recently, which features Salman Khan, who promised to surprise audiences with new twists. He also hints that this time, Bigg Boss will also play the game along with the housemates.

In the promo, the makers show the flashback of the previous seasons' contestants- Gauhar Khan, Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Tanisha Mukherjee and a voiceover says that for the last 15 years, Bigg Boss has watched the game, but this time, Bigg Boss will show its game.

Later, host Salman enters the picture and gives hints of new twists- Subah hogi par aasman mein chand dikhega, gravity udegi hawa mein, ghoda bhi ab seedhe chal chalega, Parchaayi bhi saath chodegi, woh bhi khelegi Apna khel (you will see stars during the day, gravity won't exist, horse will walk in straight route, shadow will also walk together and will play its game).Salman then says, "Kyunki Bigg Boss khud khelenge." With this, Salman warns everyone that Bigg Boss will no longer be a spectator of the game.Several names have been doing the rounds regarding participation, but there is no confirmation about the same. However, it is sure that the makers will try their best to rope in popular celebrities this time to keep the viewers glued to the show.

The controversial reality show might go on-air from October first week.

Click here to watch the PROMO

