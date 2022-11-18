Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya Calls Sumbul Touqeer Khan A ‘Joker’ Over Her Possessive Behaviour For Shalin Bhanot

Sumbul Tries To Protect Shalin

Shalin and Stan's fight took a nasty turn after they were seen hurling abuses at each other. In fact, they also got into a physical tiff which left everyone stunned. However, Sumbul was seen being over protective of Shalin and tried to shield him from any manhandling. She even got into a tiff with Tina Datta who called out Shalin for his choice of words.

Rahul Vaidya Calls Sumbul A Joker; Hails Shalin

Sumbul's behaviour irked everyone as she tried to protect Shalin. And now, former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya, who is quite active on social media, took a jibe at the Imlie actress and called her a joker. However, Rahul also hailed Shalin for keeping his calm during the incident. He tweeted, "Shalin handled the whole situation very well and with composure! And in all this Sumbul again looked like a joker!"

Tina Datta Called Sumbul Obsessed

Earlier, Tina had also slammed Sumbul for being obsessed with Shalin. In fact, during the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Tina spoke about how Sumbul keeps following Shalin everywhere in the house and is over possessive about the actor.

Salman Calls Out Sumbul

Sumbul's behaviour had not just irked the audience but host Salman Khan will also be seen calling out the Imlie actress. He will also be seen slamming Shalin for turning a blind eye to Sumbul's one sided feelings. However, Shalin defended himself by highlighting the 20 years age gap and clarified that he has no feelings for Sumbul.

Sumbul Breaks Down

Salman's sharp comments leave Sumbul heartbroken and she broke into tears. She will also be seen pleading Salman to let her go home as she failed to defend herself. Much to her surprise, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor will give her a reality check and asks her to leave if she wants to and that no one will be stopping her.