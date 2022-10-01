Big Boss 16: Rakhi Sawant Doesn't Want The Trophy, But Has A Special Request For Salman Khan

Rakhi Sawant, who is a regular on Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss, recently expressed a wish to get hitched inside the Bigg Boss 16 house to her boyfriend, Adil Khan Durrani. The dancer was spotted outside a gym in Mumbai where she told some paparazzi that she has a desire to get married to Adil inside the show. While sharing her thoughts, Rakhi also sent a message to the Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan.

Rakhi requested Salman to fulfil her dream. "If I go inside the Bigg Boss house, I want Salman Khan sir Mera Haath Adil Ke haanth mein de de (I want to go inside and marry Adil). I don't want to win the trophy I want to marry my boyfriend Adil. I have a lot of talent in me," ETimes quoted her.

Further, Rakhi talked about why she could never emerge as any Bigg Boss season's winner and how the show would always remain incomplete without her. She said, "Like Bigg Boss is incomplete without Salman Khan in a same way Bigg Boss is incomplete without Rakhi Sawant. And it Circus is the theme for this year then I am the clown. I don't know if I am going inside the house or not. If they feel I am needed for the show and if they call me, then I'll go."

"Last year, I'd asked Bigg Boss why couldn't he make me win the show but then he said if you win the show, how will we call you every year. He said they want me to come in every season and do dhamaal. Honestly, I don't have any offer from Bigg Boss, if I am called I will definitely go," she added.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant has appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss almost every season. She remained the most entertaining contestant on the show as she added more fun and spice to the game.