Bigg Boss 16: Rakhi Sawant Is Ready To Get Married To Beau Adil Khan Durrani In The Salman Khan Show

Bigg Boss 16 is expected to go on floors in the first week of October, and fans have already started getting curious to know who will be the contestants of the Salman Khan show. If we talk about Bigg Boss, one name that will always pop up in our minds is Rakhi Sawant. The controversial diva has so far featured in Bigg Boss 1, Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant.

Her appearance always grabs everyone's attention, and fans are eager to see her again in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Let us tell you, she had participated in BB 15 with her ex-husband Ritesh Singh. And now, she is expected to enter the BB 16 house with her Mysore-based businessman-boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani.

Recently, in an interview with Delhi Times, Rakhi Sawant revealed that she wants to get married to Adil Khan Durrani in the Bigg Boss 16 house. She said, "Agar hum Bigg Boss house mein rahe, toh phir Bigg Boss hi humari shaadi karaenge. Nikaah karaenge. Pakka. Mein kehti hun Bigg Boss house mein hi mera nikah Adil se kara do (If we stay in the Bigg Boss house, then Bigg Boss should get us married. We will have a nikah. I am telling BB to get me married to Adil in a nikah ceremony)."

Rakhi further added that if they go to the BB house, her boyfriend Adil would also ask the makers to get them married in the house. Let us tell you, Rakhi and Adil fought on call in front of the paparazzi. However, the couple sorted out their issues and stayed together like an ideal couple.

Talking about Rakhi Sawant, she has acted in several movies and reality shows. She will be seen in some web projects in future.