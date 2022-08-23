Bigg Boss 16: Rohit Shetty NOT Replacing Host Salman Khan

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest controversial reality shows on television. Fans are eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 16. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it interesting and a big hit. It is being said that they have started approaching celebrities to participate. Of late, there has been huge about the show. The house is getting set and it is said that this time it's an aqua theme.

Also, recently, there were reports that filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, was approached to replace Salman Khan as the host. It was said that Salman has demanded Rs 1000 Crore fee for the show, and the makers could lock the deal on Rs 800 Crore. Due to the huge cost, it was said that the makers had approached Rohit to host the controversial reality show. However, as per the latest report, it is not true!

A source close to the filmmaker confirmed to Pinkvilla that Rohit Shetty has not been approached for Bigg Boss 16. The channel too, shared that this news is untrue.

The source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Sources close to Rohit Shetty have denied the rumours. News about Rohit Shetty being approached for hosting Bigg Boss 16 is completely false. Nobody has approached Rohit Shetty for the show."

There is no doubt that Rohit Shetty is one of the best hosts, but it's also true that no one can replace Salman Khan as a host in Bigg Boss. The way he manages the celebrity contestants in the house, no one can do it!

There are reports that Vivian Dsena, Shivin Narang and Mohabbatein actress Preeti Jhangiani have been approached for the show. However, they haven't confirmed their participation.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.