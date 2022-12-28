Bigg Boss 16's Ankit Gupta Reveals He Battled Depression As He Opens Up About Tunisha Sharma: Ek Moment...

SAB tv Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul serial actress Tunisha Sharma's death has left everyone in shock. The actress was found hanging in her makeup room on the sets of her show in Mumbai on December 24. The actress was only 20, and the news of her untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Expressing disbelief over Tunisha's death, several celebrities prayed for the departed's soul.

And now, Bigg Boss 16 fame actor Ankit Gupta has recently opened up about suffering depression himself and has also reacted to the news of Tunisha's demise. While speaking to the media, Ankit Gupta revealed that he could connect with Tunisha Sharma because he had battled depression himself at one point in his life.

WHAT ANKIT GUPTA SAID ABOUT TUNISHA SHARMA'S UNTIMELY DEMISE

Reacting to Tunisha Sharma's unfortunate demise, Ankit Gupta told the media that no matter what the situation is like, one should always put life and their family above all.

"This is very shocking. Somebody who was just 20 has committed suicide. I have been through a phase of depression, Ankit Said. "I can understand and connect to this. Ek moment hota hai. Vo moment paas hojaye ya uss moment mein aap kisi se baat karo aur vo aapko samjha paaye, toh vo ek moment nikal jaaye fir itna bada decision aap life ka nahi loge. It is very sad."

He continued, "No matter what happens in life, your life and your parents should be your priority. Aur kisi cheez ke liye aap apni life nahi le sakte ho. Please understand. Take care of your mental and physical health. This is very important."

ABOUT TUNISHA SHARMA'S CAREER

Tunisha Sharma, who appeared in the television show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, allegedly died by suicide on December 24 on the sets of her show. The actress began her career as a child artist and appeared in several Bollywood films as a young Katrina Kaif, including Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho. The actress has acted in many popular TV serials like Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhallah, Hero Gayab Mode On, and Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

