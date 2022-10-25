Bigg Boss 16’s Manya Singh Calls Her Eviction Unfair; Calls Out Sumbul Touqeer Khan For Doing THIS Reason

Bigg Boss 16, which has been all about the surprises, witnessed another twist in the game after Manya Singh was evicted from the house. The elimination took place during the Diwali special episode and left Manya's fans heartbroken. For the uninitiated, Manya was nominated with Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer. And now, Manya has opened up about her eviction and stated that being nominated with the television stars backfired for her as both Shalin and Sumbul have a huge fan gollowing. To recall, Sumbul and Manya were nominated by the contestants for being inactive in the game.

Talking about her elimination, Manya called it unfair and emphasised that she did perform as compared to Sumbul. She told Pinkvilla, "The moment I started playing the game, I was thrown out. The girl (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) who was nominated did nothing. In fact, their parents were also called and even the channel gave them signals that she needs to buckle up but she does nothing, and only wags her tail behind that one guy (Shalin). I am not questioning her character but I am being very honest. Therefore, I feel I deserve another chance to go inside the Bigg Boss house. I knew that I executed immense strength from the third week onwards and started playing as an individual but I was ousted by then". Manya also believed that she was too nice and vulnerable for the show and would like to change it in case she gets a chance to enter the house again.

Furthermore, Manya also spoke about the furore about Sajid Khan's participation in the popular reality show post the #MeToo movement. However, the model asserted everyone deserves a second chance and Sajid is living it on Bigg Boss 16. Manya also emphasised that groupism has been quite active in BB house. "There's a TV group and there's a non-TV group, and I don't fall into either of the groups. So, I had to keep floating to understand the characteristics of the contestants," she added. Do you think Manya should be given another chance on Bigg Boss 16? Let us know in the comment section below.