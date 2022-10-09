Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Choudhary Confesses Her Feelings For Ankit Gupta: It Has Always Been From My Side

It's been a week since Bigg Boss 16 went on air and each episode is coming up with a special twist. From nomination to competition for captaincy and ongoing tiffs, the popular reality show has been a complete entertainment package so far. Besides, Bigg Boss 16 has also been witnessing some interesting love angles in the house which are also making the headlines. Amid this, Udaariyan pair Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's equation has grabbed the eyeballs of late. There have been reports of love brewing between them despite the duo maintaining just friends stance.

But looks like Priyanka has finally put caution to the wind and has confessed her feelings for Ankit on national television. This happened after Salman took a jibe at Ankit for not being active in the house. Later, Priyanka was seen asking Ankit to start taking a stand in the house. "I will not always speak up for you, you can't stay quiet like this. I fell for your smile, but this will not work here, you have to take a stand," she added. Furthermore, Priyanka also admitted having feelings for Ankit and asserted, "We both are very different people. I can't survive here by sitting with Gautam (Vig) or Shalin (Bhanot). You never liked me anyway. I have always had feelings for you. It has always been from my side, but ye kab tak chalega?" She also emphasised that Ankit's silence in the house can also affect their friendship as well in future.

Meanwhile, the housemates are of the opinion that Ankit and Priyanka are too involved with each other and that the latter doesn't let him interact with anyone else. In fact, decoding their relationship, Nimrit Ahluwalia stated, "Ankit has more platonic feelings, Priyanka has more feelings, which Ankit knows he can't give. She also subconsciously knows it can't happen. She doesn't let him talk to any of us". It will be interesting to see how Ankit and Priyanka's relationship with fare in the upcoming episodes. Will love blossom between them or will they will end up being the new enemies?