Bigg Boss 16: 'He Is Pathetic' Say Netizens As They Demand Sajid Khan's Eviction From The Show

Bigg Boss 16 never fails to leave the audience surprised. This week, the major twist came after the makers announced no elimination. For the uninitiated, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Ankit Gupta, Archana Gautam and MC Stan were nominated for elimination this week and each one of them was declared safe from eviction. As speculations are rife about the next nominations and eliminations, there are reports that Sajid Khan might be evicted from the show? Wondering how? Well, the audience is demanding so.

To note, 'Evict Sajid Khan' has been massively trending on social media post the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The trend was started by former Bigg Boss contestant Andy Kumar who mentioned, "sajid needs to be held accountable for his actions against women. #MeToo". Soon, the social media was abuzz with tweets demanding Sajid's elimination from Bigg Boss 16. A Twitter user called him "pathetic" while another wrote, "There is a saying that truth hurts, doesn't it, #ArchanaGautam just merely stating the facts that millions of us know and see everyday in #BB16 yet many andhbhakts won't see anything past their beloved idols, who are being Chelas of a molester".

Apparently, this happened over Sajid and Archana Gautam's tiff in the house for which the duo was schooled by host Salman Khan. Later, Sajid and Archana were also seen resolving their differences and hugged each other. Besides, the audience isn't pleased with his behaviour towards Sumbul. One of the Twitter users tweeted, "EVICT SAJID NOW. So apparently at Dinner Table #SajidKhan told #SumbulTouqeerKhan to get away from all male contestants by saying "Tere Abba ko problem hi jaayega, yahan se chali Ja, it's my request", when she left he said "Sare Ladke yeh Sumbul se bachke raho, dur raho"". Well, as there are reports of double elimination on Bigg Boss 16 in the coming week, we wonder if Sajid Khan will be in danger soon on the show.

Meanwhile, as per the promo, Archana Gautam will be seen creating a ruckus in the house once again as she will refuse to perform a task following which all the contestants will be punished by Bigg Boss. It will be interesting to see what more twists are coming up on Bigg Boss 16.