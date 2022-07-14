Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Has Hiked His Fee 3 Times; To Get Paid Over Rs 1000 Crore?

Bigg Boss is the most controversial reality show on television. The show is all set to come up with the 16th season soon. There have been several speculations regarding the contestants list as it is being said that several popular celebrities have been approached for the show. Also, a few celebrities have expressed their wish to participate as well. However, none of them have confirmed their participation. As everyone is aware the show is incomplete without our host Salman Khan. Of course, Bigg Boss 16 will be hosted by the Dabangg Khan himself. Another speculation that is doing the rounds is the actor's fees.

Like every year, this year also, there are rumours that Salman has hiked his fee! As per Tellychakkar report, this time Salman apparently has hiked his fees three times!

According to the report, "Salman has asked for a three-time hiked fee considering that he hasn't got a big hike in the past few seasons and this time he is adamant that until he doesn't get a hike he won't be hosting the show, though there is no confirmation on the same."If the reports turn out to be true, then Salman might get total payment of Rs 1,050 Crore for hosting Bigg Boss 15, as he was apparently getting Rs 350 Crore in Bigg Boss 15. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

Meanwhile, recent report suggested that the makers of Bigg Boss 16 have started working on the show, and currently, it is in pre-production stage. The construction of the house will begin by next week. As per ETimes TV report, the show might go on-air by the end of September or October first week, while Bigg Boss OTT has been pushed to next year.