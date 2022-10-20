Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan NOT To Host Weekend Ka Vaar Tomorrow? Deets Inside

Bigg Boss 16 has been all about the most unexpected twists and never ending fights. Every day, the contestants come across a new twist be it in terms of nomination for elimination, tasks, shuffling the rooms and more. Besides, the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes with Salman Khan, which are aired on Friday and Saturday, have also been the highlight of the season. After all, Salman is seen giving a reality check to the contestants. However, as per a recent update, Salman will not be hosting the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode tomorrow.

According to a report published in ETimes, Karan Johar will be replacing Salman for the Friday episode. For the uninitiated, Karan Johar was seen as a host on Bigg Boss OTT season 1. And now, he will be seen hosting the 'KJo special' episode for Bigg Boss 16. The media reports also suggested that Salman will be seen hosting the episode during the weekend. We wonder if Karan Johar will be able to bring some extra twist to the popular reality show and will be seen schooling the contestants.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss house witnessed a massive twist lately after Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Manya Singh were nominated for elimination along with Shalin Bhanot. For the uninitiated,

Sumbul and Manya were nominated after the housemates voted against them for being the most inactive contestants in the game.

On the other hand, Shalin and Tina Datta have come to loggerheads and have called off their friendship. This happened post the rooms were reshuffled and the duo had a massive showdown of late. In fact, Tina was also seen crying inconsolably in her room.