Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan To Reprimand Shalin Bhanot After His Ugly Fight With MC Stan?
Bigg Boss 16 is becoming synonymous with nasty and ugly fights and there are second thoughts about it. It hasn't been long since Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare's ugly fight made the headlines. The former was seen holding Shiv by his neck and left him bruised. And now, the popular reality show is making the headlines for another ugly violent fight. We are talking about the violent fight between MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot wherein the former almost hit the Naagin actor with a vase.
Shalin Bhanot And MC Stan’s Fight Details
According to media reports, Shalin and Stan got into a heated argument over Tina Datta. It was reported that the Uttaran actress injured her ankle following which Shalin was seen giving a massage. As Tina complained of more pain, Stan insisted on giving her medical treatment. As Shalin didn't agree with him, it led to an argument between the two.
Shalin Bhanot Speaks Ill For Mc Stan’s Mother
The media reports also suggested that Shalin, who is known for his aggressive behaviour, was seen speaking badly about Stan's mother which left the latter furious. Following this, Stan went on to hit Shalin with a vase.
Salman Khan’s Reaction to Shalin Bhanot & MC Stan’s Fight
As Salman Khan isn't pleased with the ugly fights in the house, this incident is likely to leave him quite upset. After all, he doesn't stand the idea of speaking ill for anyone's mother. Going by this, Salman is likely to school Shalin for his words. Besides, he will also slam MC Stan's aggressive behaviour. It will be interesting to see if he will give any punishment to Shalin and Stan.
Sumbul And Tina Fight Over Shalin
As Shalin was getting aggressive during the fight, Sumbul was seen trying to calm him down. Although Tina claims it was Shalin's fault during his fight with MC Stan, it didn't go down well with Sumbul. As a result, Sumbul and Tina went on to have a heated argument and the latter called the Imlie actress over possessive towards Shalin.
Shalin Bhanot In Danger Zone
Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot is already in the danger zone as he has been nominated for elimination this week. He has been nominated along with Tina, Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma. It will be interesting to see if Shalin's ugly tiff with MC Stan will affect his elimination.