Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan's Reaction To Archana Gautam And Shiv Thakare's Ugly Fight Will Leave You SHOCKED

Archana Gautam has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 and it has turned out to be one of the biggest twists on the show so far. The model turned politician, who was touted to be the most popular contestant on the show, was kicked out of the BB house after she pounced on Shiv Thakare post an ugly fight and grabbed his neck. As Shiv suffered bruises on his neck, the contestants were seen condemning Archana's behaviour. Although Archana did apologise to Shiv, the latter urged Bigg Boss for her immediate elimination.

The incident has left everyone brimming with an opinion. As the social media has been abuzz with tweets demanding Archana's return to the show, all eyes are on host Salman Khan's reaction to this ugly fight during the Weekend Ka Vaar. And now, we got to know that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is quite upset with it. To note, Archana will be seen gracing the stage with Salman during the Weekend Ka Vaar. Speaking about the ugly fight, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star will reportedly be seen lashing out at Shiv for provoking Archana with his personal remarks. On the other hand, Salman will also reportedly warn Archana about her actions and will ask her to be mindful of them. Given the fact that physical violence has never been acceptable on the popular reality show, Salman's decision might leave the audience divided

Following the schooling session, Salman will be seen sending Archana back to the Bigg Boss house. Needless to say, Archana's return to BB house will come as a shock to the contestants.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 is set to witness another twist as there are reports of double elimination this week. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made in this regard. For the uninitiated, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gori Nagori and Priyanka Choudhary have been nominated for eviction this week. It will be interesting to see who will walk out of the house during the weekend.