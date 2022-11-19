Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan To Bring Back Sreejita, Mahir Pandhi, Shalin's Ex Dalljiet Kaur As Wildcards?

India's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 16, has been keeping its audiences hooked with surprising plot twists. The work of the contestants has multiplied in a bid to make this season all the more interesting. According to reports, it is now time for the wild card contestants to make an entry into the show, as the producers are now in talks to bring back contestants who were evicted along with new ones.

There has yet to be an official announcement about who will be brought back. But it will be an interesting twist to see the reaction of the existing housemates as host Salman Khan announces the return of these contestants in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Check out the list of names who might make an appearance on the show.

Sreejita De



Even though Sreejita De was the first contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house, the actress has not lost hope of reentering the show again. Sreejita stated in an interview following her eviction that she wishes to return to the show as a wild card contestant and has even challenged Tina Datta to take up her case.

Ridhima Pandit



Pandit who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT emerged as fan favourite in the show. Her fans were excited when it was reported in the media that Ridhima would also appear in Bigg Boss 16 as a participant. However, the actress dismissed the reports. Earlier, taking to Twitter, Ridhima said, "2021- Bigg Boss, 2022- No Bigg Boss! 2023- Surprise coming up....." Her comments cleared the air surrounding her presence on the popular reality show. But she had assured her fans that there was something coming up for them as a surprise.

Mahir Pandhi



Mahir Pandhi, who co-starred with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in Choti Sarrdaarni, is rumoured to be entering the Bigg Boss house soon. As per a report in Indian Forums, Mahir may be called a wild card contestant in the show. The actor is rumoured to be dating Nimrit Kaur. Although there has been no confirmation of this rumour, it will be interesting to see a new cast of co-stars on the show. Mahir Pandhi has acted in the web series Bebakee.

Dalljiet Kaur



Several rumours claimed that actor Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife, Dalljiet Kaur, would be entering the Bigg Boss 16 house. If Dalljiet happens to enter the house, things might take a new twist, as Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have both come closer to Shalin.