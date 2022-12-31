Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan's Stint as Host To End Soon, THIS Celeb To REPLACE HIM? Here's What We Know

The popular TV show Bigg Boss Season 16 has been a hit with audiences and has topped the ratings charts ever since its launch. The addition of wild card contestants has added further excitement to the show and added a huge fan following throughout its run. It has also been announced that the show will be extended until February 12, 2023. According to several reports, Salman Khan may not be available to host the finale due to the end of his contract in mid-January 2023.

If Khan is unable to host, it is likely that producer and filmmaker Karan Johar may take his place, though this has not been confirmed by the makers yet. It is worth mentioning that Karan Johar stepped in as a temporary replacement for Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 16 when Khan was unable to host due to illness. For the unversed, Salman was down with dengue in October.

It is to be noted that Johar has also hosted the OTT version of Bigg Boss, which was available on the streaming service Voot. In terms of his professional projects, Salman Khan is set to begin filming his most-awaited Manish Sharma film, Tiger 3, in February 2023. He will be reuniting with Katrina Kaif and also has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, in which he is launching Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill.

Ankit Gupta was the latest contestant to get eliminated from the Bigg Boss house by his fellow contestants. Speaking to the media , Ankit expressed that he felt the eviction was unjust and unfair.

Ankit Gupta said, "I don't think it was fair because all the evictions that happened prior to this was as per audience voting. This time, it was based on the housemates and 6-7 housemates kept targetting me for a really long time. Had it been left to the audience, I would have still been inside the house."

The remaining contestants on the show are Nimrit Kaur, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chhar Choudhary, Sreejita De, and wild card entrant Vikkas Manaktala. The audience will have to wait until the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to find out which contestant will be eliminated this week. In addition, the show will soon feature a family week for the contestants.

